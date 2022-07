Due to the country’s limited size – covering only 2,040km2 – and lack of large-scale economies, Mauritius imports many of its essential food requirements. Indeed, its overall self-sufficiency ratio is less than 30%.

According to Statistics Mauritius, total imports in all sectors amounted to Rs215bn ($5bn) in 2021, representing an increase of 29.8% on 2020’s levels. The trade deficit was Rs133bn in 2021, around 39.4% higher than in 2020. The deficit is forecast to reach a record Rs160bn for 2022.