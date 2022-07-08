Mark Mobius: Weak African governance, corruption hold back investment

Mark Mobius made his name as a perpetually optimistic investor in developing countries. He spent 30 years at Templeton Emerging Markets before starting Mobius Capital Partners in 2018. His firm’s exposure to Africa remains limited to investments in South Africa and Kenya, he tells The Africa Report during a visit to Paris.

Mobius, who is based in Dubai, points to the history of The Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership to support his case. The prize is awarded to a former African executive head of state or government on criteria of good governance, democratic election and respect of term limits. The award of $5m over 10 years, followed by $200,000 a year for life, is the world’s largest cash prize.