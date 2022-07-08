From Covid to HIV: John Nkengasong, the African hero of modern pandemics

“It is an extremely difficult decision,” Nkengasong says. At the end of May, as his colleagues were planning his farewell party, the virologist, his wife and their three children packed up their belongings. Goodbye Addis Ababa, hello Washington, where the headquarters of the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is located. This is a logical decision, almost a return to his roots for a man who has been involved in the fight against AIDS since 1988, under the guidance of Cameroonian immunology professor Peter Ndumbe.