South Africa: Ramaphosa ally Gordan in the eye of Eskom blackout storm

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Monday, 11 July 2022 11:41

South Africa Power Cuts
Ndofhiwa Mabasa, studying by candle light to prepare for her national senior certificate examinations as load shedding hits stage 3 in Vosloorus township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa's closest allies is under political attack amid the worst electric grid failures since the ANC came into power in 1994.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is responsible for power utility Eskom, has come under stinging criticism, even from his erstwhile allies.

Political insiders however say the infighting is unlikely to affect Ramaphosa’s chances of re-election at the ANC conference in December – chiefly because no real challenger has thus far emerged.

The jostling within the ANC camp is, however, aimed at influencing the selection of those serving on the party’s top leadership structures. It is also about competing business interests in energy provision, with some preferring an emphasis on coal, while others – notably Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe – are heavily invested in clean energy and renewables.

