South Africa: Ramaphosa ally Gordan in the eye of Eskom blackout storm

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is responsible for power utility Eskom, has come under stinging criticism, even from his erstwhile allies.

Political insiders however say the infighting is unlikely to affect Ramaphosa’s chances of re-election at the ANC conference in December – chiefly because no real challenger has thus far emerged.

The jostling within the ANC camp is, however, aimed at influencing the selection of those serving on the party’s top leadership structures. It is also about competing business interests in energy provision, with some preferring an emphasis on coal, while others – notably Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe – are heavily invested in clean energy and renewables.