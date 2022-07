After weeks of speculation, former Governor Obi has announced educator and economist, Baba-Ahmed as his running mate in the 2023 general election. Initially, Obi had nominated his campaign manager, Dr Doyin Okupe, as his running mate pending the emergence of his preferred option.

READ MORE Nigeria: Bola Tinubu must reckon with history after picking his running mate

He entered into negotiations with ex-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso who has a cult following in Kano State, the ‘voting capital’ of the country. However, they failed to reach an agreement.