The huge crowd disrupted traffic along some of the city’s busiest routes, including the road leading to Jubilee House, the seat of the government.

A clash with the police on the first day of the protest left people with injuries and over two dozen arrested. The police fired tear gas, a water cannon and live rounds to disperse the protestors.

In #Ghana, hundreds participated in the two-day protest led by local lobby group #AriseGhana. The protesters are up in arms about Ghana’s spiraling inflation. Today, I measure inflation in Ghana at a stunning 49.35%/yr. Take a look at the protest:pic.twitter.com/hnS2UyD7O8 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 1, 2022

The demonstration was organised by Arise Ghana, a new pressure group that, until last month, no one had heard of.

So how did this unknown group pull off one of the biggest anti-government protests in the last five years?

Who is Arise Ghana?