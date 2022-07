In 1993, billionaire businessman Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO), a Muslim from Nigeria’s southwest, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and went ahead to nominate Babagana Kingibe, a Muslim from Borno State in the northeast, as his running mate. This was at variance with the established political tradition in Nigeria where a presidential candidate and running mate are usually from different ethnic and religious divides.

READ MORE Nigeria: Bola Tinubu must reckon with history after picking his running mate