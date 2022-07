The announcement came from the Angolan presidency. His successor, João Lourenço, declared a five-day national mourning period starting 9 July to pay tribute to “an exceptional figure of the Angolan nation”.

Neither the date nor the location of the funeral has yet been communicated, points that could be the subject of discussions between the Angolan presidency – which favours a ceremony in Angola – and the former leader’s family, whose intentions are not known.