Kasada Capital Management bets on growth of co-working space in Africa

The deal gives Kasada clients access to facilities, such as private offices, meeting and conference rooms, and co-working spaces combined with normal hotel services.

“This is a worldwide trend,” says managing partner and CEO at Kasada, Olivier Granet. “This is going to be even more important in Africa, where there are large corporates looking at establishing regional offices.”

“Some of these corporates have a limited number of employees and want to ensure … [the employees] have security,” says Granet. “We are focused on, and target, entrepreneurs, which is a dynamic market in Africa due to the sheer numbers of entrepreneurs.”