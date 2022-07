heady idealism

Nearly two years after the historic #EndSARS protests of Nigerian police brutality, the youth arrowheads of the campaign have become an army of political supporters. Now the ‘Obidients’, many of the notable figures of #EndSARS channel their energy towards the presidential campaign of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi. With Nigeria’s Presidential election a mere seven months away, they have ignited the political candidature of a man who, without their zeal, would have remained a marginal contestant.