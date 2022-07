Suddenly, the whistles fall silent. The chants from the crowd stop. On 8 June in Dakar, in front of thousands of supporters there to support them at the Place de l’Obélisque, Ousmane Sonko and his allies began their rally with a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the demonstrations.

On the podium, the opposition leader announces: “As long as Macky Sall is in power, Senegal will not be stable. This demonstration is a warning.” Then he adds: “When an order is illegal, you have to disobey.”