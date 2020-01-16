The UK in Africa: facts and figures

“Building relationships is more important” – Emma Wade-Smith
Trade commissioner for Africa, Wade-Smith talked to The Africa Report about the need for UK businesses to look beyond “traditional capitalism” when working in Africa
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 16 January 2020 10:23
As political and business leaders gather in London on 20th January to discuss the next steps in relations between the continent and the UK, here are the facts and figures underpinning the relationship
The UK’s Foreign Direct Investment in Africa stood at approximately £39bn in 2018.
There are more African countries with shares listed and trading in London than on any other international stock exchange.
The UK government’s Department for International Trade (DIT) Africa has more than 100 staff located across 23 of Africa’s 54 countries. This represents a nearly 20% increase in personnel in the region since 2018.
Last year, DIT Africa helped UK companies secure business that generated £1.2bn of value back to the UK economy. UK Export Finance covered £600m of exports on the continent.
The UK is helping to use aid funding to alleviate poverty and also address the UK’s prosperity objectives.
DIT Africa has been seeking to replicate the effects of the current EU Economic Partnership Agreements and Association Agreements with African countries.
To date, the UK has transitioned four of these agreements:
Britain's exit from the European Union on 31 January creates an imperative for the UK to forge a new set of international alliances and trading arrangements.
The UK-Africa Investment Summit on 20 January is one chapter of this new economic diplomacy.
