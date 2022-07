The Zondo Commission studied the terms of a five-year, R500m ($29m) deal entered into in 2013 by Multichoice, the operator of pay-TV service DStv, and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) – the country’s public broadcaster.

The Commission analysed evidence submitted by executives on both sides to determine whether the terms of the deal imposed by Multichoice on the SABC had a bearing on South Africa’s broadcast digital migration policy.