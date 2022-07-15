The Kamoa-Kakula concession, which includes the three Kamoa Copper (Kamco) mining licences, is huge. It covers 400km2, 25km west of Kolwezi, in Lualaba (South). Is it a lunar landscape? No, because the mining sites are separated from each other by shrubby savannahs that colour the horizon green.
DRC: Kamoa-Kakula copper complex turbines
One year after its unveiling, Kamco's mining project near Kolwezi is exceeding expectations. Furthermore, if its development continues to go well, it will become the world’s third largest copper production complex by 2024.