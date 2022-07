Financial pledges towards adaptation remain “small and mostly unrealised, while the majority of global financing is disbursed to industrialised middle-income countries for mitigation purposes”, says the report titled The Road to COP27: Making Africa’s Case in the Global Climate Debate.

The 10 countries that are most vulnerable to climate change are in Africa. In eight of those countries, at least 60% of the working population are employed in the agricultural sector, which is highly sensitive to climate change. Africa is more affected by droughts than any other continent, and it is the second-most affected by floods.