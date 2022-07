Airtel, with over 57.6 million subscribers recorded in May this year, is the second-largest telecom operator in Nigeria, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

READ MORE Airtel Africa mobile money prospects may extend FTSE 100 entry rally

However, significant delays in receiving the required licences may have prevented some of Nigeria’s unbanked population – around 36% of an adult population of approximately 106 million people – from accessing financial services, especially when financial inclusion targets are high on the government’s agenda.