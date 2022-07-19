DRC: Philippe de Moerloose under investigation on financial operations

A collective of three civil society organisations – Public Eye, the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) and the association UNIS – has filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor’s office of the Swiss Confederation over two banking transactions involving Swiss giant UBS’ branches in Zurich and Geneva. According to our information, the charge was made on 7 July.

In total, the complaint concerns two transactions with a total value of $19 million involving Belgian entrepreneur Philippe de Moerloose, chairman and founder of the SDA group, a specialist in road, mining and agricultural equipment and machinery active since 1991 in the DRC, where the 55-year-old executive grew up.