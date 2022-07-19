transactional issues

DRC: Philippe de Moerloose under investigation on financial operations

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 12:47

Philippe de Moerloose, CEO and founder of the SDA Group, has built one of the largest vehicle and machinery distribution groups in sub-Saharan Africa. ©Colin Delfosse for Jeune Afrique

The Belgian entrepreneur was implicated in December 2021 over complex offshore transactions and is now at the heart of a complaint filed in Switzerland concerning the UBS bank.

A collective of three civil society organisations – Public Eye, the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) and the association UNIS – has filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor’s office of the Swiss Confederation over two banking transactions involving Swiss giant UBS’ branches in Zurich and Geneva. According to our information, the charge was made on 7 July.

In total, the complaint concerns two transactions with a total value of $19 million involving Belgian entrepreneur Philippe de Moerloose, chairman and founder of the SDA group, a specialist in road, mining and agricultural equipment and machinery active since 1991 in the DRC, where the 55-year-old executive grew up.

