A new Red Sea port that the UAE will co-develop in Sudan is the latest to be unveiled in a series of maritime projects either planned or executed by Emirati companies.

Through such investments in Africa, the UAE – the fourth biggest global investor on the continent behind China, Europe, and the US – stands to serve its geopolitical and security interests.

Market accessibility and security

“On the commercial side, the UAE is improving its ability to access markets across Africa, drawing on its status as a regional logistics and re-exports hub,” Torbjorn Soltvedt, MENA principal analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, tells The Africa Report.