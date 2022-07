Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes to the polls on Saturday 17 July 2022 to elect fresh national officers to steer the affairs of the party prior to the election of a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Top among the positions is that of the national chairperson of the centre-right and liberal-conservative party. The winner’s first major hurdle would be how to forge a united front to elect a presidential candidate who could help the party retain power.