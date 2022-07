President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to finish his second term and hand over to a new leader. The presidential election pits veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga – who has Kenyatta’s backing – against William Ruto, the deputy president.

Recent elections have brought violence and been contested in the courts. Odinga is piling pressure on the electoral commission with various demands that he argues are prerequisites for a free and fair election. But Ruto’s team seems to back what the electoral commission is already doing.