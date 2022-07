For months the Kenyan presidential succession contest appeared to be a race between the two leading candidates: former prime minister Raila Odinga and Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto.

But the entrance of Wajackoyah and Waihiga has added a new dimension to this presidential race, suggests new polling.

According to poll results released by TIFA Research on 11 July, Wajackoyah garnered a national popularity rate of 4% reaching a high of 8% in the South Rift region.