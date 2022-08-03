Angola: Cabinda, an unsolvable problem?

It is a geographical anomaly, an Angolan enclave wedged between DRC and the Republic of Congo. It is also a geological anomaly, nicknamed the “African Kuwait” because of its immense oil reserves. Its 7,283 square kilometres, partly buried in the Mayombe forest and marine subsoil have enabled Luanda to become one of the continent’s largest black gold producers and never ceased to arouse envy. Cabinda has also been the scene, for nearly 70 years, of a latent conflict led today by a handful of separatists who claim their territory’s autonomy amid an atmosphere of almost general indifference.