South Africa: New ANC rules raise bar for national leadership hopefuls

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Friday, 15 July 2022 20:39

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses supporters of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) at an election victory rally in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's governing African National Congress has raised the bar for those wanting to run for national leadership as the party is hoping to clean up the graft that has caused it to lose support in the polls.

The ANC has also for the first time explicitly outlawed any form of vote-buying, including the use of food or alcohol to curry favour, and called on prospective candidates to be transparent about their campaign finances for the first time.

The rules, set by the party’s national executive committee six months before the party’s elective conference, effectively bars the party’s suspended secretary general, Ace Magashule, from returning to office. He faces fraud and corruption charges in court with relation to an asbestos eradication tender while he was Free State premier, and has so far not succeeded in having these charges scrapped.

