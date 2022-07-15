South Africa: New ANC rules raise bar for national leadership hopefuls

The ANC has also for the first time explicitly outlawed any form of vote-buying, including the use of food or alcohol to curry favour, and called on prospective candidates to be transparent about their campaign finances for the first time.

The rules, set by the party’s national executive committee six months before the party’s elective conference, effectively bars the party’s suspended secretary general, Ace Magashule, from returning to office. He faces fraud and corruption charges in court with relation to an asbestos eradication tender while he was Free State premier, and has so far not succeeded in having these charges scrapped.