With Davido aggressively campaigning for his uncle in the lead-up to the elections, some argue his stardom was crucial to his uncle’s success.

The Adelekes are a leading political family in the state. The incoming governor is the younger brother of the first civilian governor of Osun, the late senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. Davido’s father is one of Ademola’s older brothers.

On the other side, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) hired another well-known artist, Portable, to campaign for them in the state. Portable has been honest about earning money to campaign, saying he does not come from a rich family, unlike Davido, and simply takes the role as a job.

Sources of support

Other important Ademola Adeleke supporters who went to Osun to show support included former senate president Bukola Saraki, Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki and Bayelsa State governor Duoye Diri.

Although the incumbent APC governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was ‘dethroned’, it is unclear what effect this may have on APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s national campaign.

Bosun Oladele, who is one of the leaders of the Southwest Agenda – a political organisation that supports Tinubu – tells The Africa Report that it would be wrong to conclude that the Osun election is a rejection of Tinubu.

Family strength

Of the 30 local government areas in the state, Adeleke, fondly called ‘the dancing senator’ due to videos that circulated on social media showing him dancing at events, won 17; Oyetola took the remaining 13. There were 15 contenders in the race.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

A former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, congratulated the Adeleke family dynamic, saying: “Senator Adeleke won partly because of Davido. Going forward, Davido will win more because of governor Adeleke. But look at your family. Whatever energy, money and influence you have is dedicated to pulling each other down. Learn from the Adelekes!”

Davido said: “I campaigned for my uncle because to me family is everything and we are the best people for the job. Give us one or two years and you’ll see.”