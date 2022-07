Ademola Adeleke, a former Nigerian lawmaker better known for his amusing dance steps rather than his legislative track record, recently defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, a largely agrarian state in the southwest of the country.

Oyetola, who is a relative of APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had in 2018 defeated Adeleke by 353 votes in one of Nigeria’s most controversial elections. This victory dogged his administration’s legitimacy.