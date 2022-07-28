TotalEnergies: Uganda’s mega oil project under scrutiny

In the Hoima district, near the TotalEnergies oil site, a concrete road now runs alongside the path of red sand upon which clothing and doughnut vendors are lined up one after the other, taking shelter from the sun under their umbrellas. Behind them are colourful shop fronts bearing the logos of Airtel or MTN, the telecom operators active in the country. In the same area, billboards advertising the arrival of a new hotel or a variety of new construction sites are legion.