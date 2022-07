Millions of Nigerians stayed glued to their television sets last Sunday to watch the live announcement of the results of the keenly contested Osun State governorship election. While the ruling APC polled 375,027 votes; the main opposition PDP got 403, 371.

However, the Labour Party polled just 2, 729 out of the 804, 450 votes cast despite the rising popularity of its Presidential candidate, Obi, who had also visited the state ahead of the election to campaign for his party’s governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuff, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.