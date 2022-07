On 18 February, the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) concluded the sixth edition of their joint summit in Brussels. The main topics discussed included establishing a free trade zone, fighting against Covid-19, insecurity and the Global Gateway initiative.

But a week later, more than 2,000km from the Belgian capital, the launch of a Russian offensive in Ukraine upset the diplomatic context. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, opened the next AU summit meeting, which started on 17 July in Lusaka (Zambia).