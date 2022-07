Lindiwe Zulu, the head of the ANC’s international relations subcommittee, told The Africa Report on Monday 18 July that the steep rise in the price of oil and food can lead to instability.

“You see the dynamics of the world itself. You can see the dynamics of how governments can easily be toppled when people don’t have anything,” she said when asked whether there is a feeling that Western countries are selective in their assistance to African countries with regards to food security.