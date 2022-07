From petroleum products to biscuits, DRC offers a market of about 90 million people that other EAC members hope to tap into, a study by East African Community Business Council (EABC) has revealed.

Another report by the Economic Policy Research Centre (a think tank in Kampala) also showed that EAC’s trade could increase by 28% due to the DRC’s formal integration into the bloc based on figures from 2018 when exports were worth $880m.