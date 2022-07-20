Kenya: New Financial centre bets on tax incentives to attract foreign investors

The goal of NIFC, a flagship initiative under the economic pillar of the country’s Vision 2030, is to support the business environment, streamline regulatory issues, attract foreign investors, boost capital flows and bolster employment.

Nairobi is already hosting regional headquarters of major global companies such as Diageo Plc, Amazon, Huawei, and Visa Inc which are operating within Africa or sub-Saharan Africa.

READ MORE Huawei to bolster Kenya’s solar power investment to entice national grid defectors

America tech firm Microsoft launched a new office and lab in Nairobi last March for its premier engineering hub.