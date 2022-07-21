Is Ghana’s government using Israeli kit to spy on activists and dissidents?

As protests mount against worsening economic conditions, police brutality and what many activists see as rising authoritarianism, civic activists are vowing to push back against the state’s illegal use of surveillance technology like Israel’s Pegasus, first bought by John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress government in 2016.

Bernard Mornah, a leading member of ‘Arise Ghana’, which mobilised street demonstrations in Accra last month, confirmed his group will be seeking a Parliamentary enquiry into the use of Pegasus in Ghana from 2017.