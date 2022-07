The market has always been dominated by the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited and Seven-Up Bottling Company, which have always matched each other’s products to maintain their duopoly: Coke vs Pepsi, Seven-Up vs Sprite and Fanta vs Mirinda.

However, the dynamics changed after La Casera introduced PET plastic bottles in 2001, which meant that instead of having to stick around to return glass bottles to retailers, drinks can now be consumed on the go.

As such, off-trade sales (from supermarkets, off-licences, online stores etc.) of soft drinks have risen from $713.6m in 2016 to $1.4bn in 2021, according to Euromonitor International.