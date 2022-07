More than seven months after his election as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) on 11 December 2021, Eto’o is continuing to shake up the institution. On 12 July, he sacked Bill Tchato, who had held the post of coordinator of national teams since January 2013, and replaced him with Benoît Angbwa, another former Lion. According to a source close to Tchato, the latter was still unaware, some ten days after his dismissal, of the reasons for his departure.