The Africa Debate, held in London in July, reinforced the UK government’s political narrative about its relationship with emerging markets – moving from aid to trade.

As the secretary of state for international trade, Anne Marie Trevelyan, said in her speech: “The UK’s strategy is about building a sustainable, enduring and productive partnership […] in which we use trade’s power to make dependable friends to strengthen the rules-based order.”

For Samaila Zubairu, CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) – a multilateral finance institution with its headquarters in Nigeria – the UK’s aid budget could play an important part in supporting investment in Africa.