Angola: Isabel dos Santos indicted for embezzlement and more

By Aurélie M'Bida, Estelle Maussion
Posted on Thursday, 23 January 2020 12:22
The noose is tightening around the daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos. After the release of the "Luanda Leaks", the Angolan courts have swung into action.
Angolan Attorney General Hélder Pitta Grós said on the evening of Wednesday 22 January that Isabel dos Santos had been indicted for mismanagement and embezzlement during her tenure as head of the state-owned oil company Sonangol from June 2016 to November 2017.
The announcement was made just before the Angolan prosecutor’s departure for Portugal. Upon his arrival in Lisbon on the morning of Thursday 23 January, he said he was coming “to ask for help on a lot of things”, according to the Portuguese press.
Hélder Pitta Grós is scheduled to meet his Portuguese counterpart, Lucília Gago, at 3pm.
The indictment of Isabel dos Santos comes after her successor as Sonangol’s CEO, Carlos Saturnino, filed a complaint of mismanagement that led to the opening of an investigation in March 2018. Isabel dos Santos had strongly contested this accusation via Twitter and the media. She had even launched a website called “Factos Sonangol” to “restore the truth”.
The Angolan justice system is looking into a suspicious transfer of $38m from Sonangol, which was made when the daughter of former President José Eduardo dos Santos was no longer its director, to a company she owned that was based in Dubai. The company in question, Matter Business Solutions, managed a group of consultants seconded to Sonangol.
The Portuguese press, especially the newspaper Expresso, reports that more than $100m were allegedly transferred to Dubai under suspicious conditions in connection with the “Luanda Leaks”.
More than half of the sum $57m appears to have been paid after Isabel dos Santos left her post. Some invoices do not detail the services performed. And the authorisation for the transactions is said to have been signed by a new director of Sonangol’s UK subsidiary, previously appointed by Isabel dos Santos.
In the Sonangol proceedings, four other persons of Portuguese nationality are also under investigation in Angola.
They are:
