On his arrival, Ouattara was received by Naledi Pandor, the minister of the department of international relations and cooperation. He met his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday morning 22 July at the Union Buildings, the headquarters of the presidency in Pretoria, for an important state visit. The last time an Ivorian head of state paid an official visit to the Southern African country was in 1998 when former president Henri Konan Bédié and his delegation were hosted by former president Nelson Mandela for dinner.