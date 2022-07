On 30 June, Wajackoyah ruffled feathers by launching his manifesto on the same day and time that Deputy President William Ruto took to the podium to spell out his plans for the country, if elected president.

Broadcast media were forced to cover the two events live using the split-screen option in the spirit of fair coverage.

However, unlike the Kenya Kwanza alliance meeting where Ruto explained his manifesto to a seated audience, Wajackoyah’s was more of a reggae concert.