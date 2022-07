Alain Ebobissé, the CEO of Africa50, and Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB President, signed a framework agreement on 19 July with Obaid Amrane, the head of Ithmar Capital, which oversees the new Africa Sovereign Investors Forum.

The trio intends to strengthen Africa50’s collaboration “with a large number of African sovereign wealth funds to help bridge the infrastructure gap on the continent”, according to the platform’s director.