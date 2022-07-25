firmer grip

Tanzania: President Samia hopes to consolidate power as Magufuli and Kikwete loyalists vie for influence

By Abdul Halim, in Dar es Salaam
Posted on Monday, 25 July 2022 11:24

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) during a meeting inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

As Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi conducts its nationwide poll, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be testing her grip, even as those loyal to former presidents John Magufuli and Jakaya Kikwete continue to dispute influence in the party.

The party elections that got underway on 8 June will be followed by a national congress this month where national leaders will be elected. One of the posts is that of vice chair for Zanzibar, which Isles president Hussein Mwinyi is vying for unopposed.

In April 2021, President Samia was elected – unopposed – as ruling party chair succeeding her predecessor Magufuli who died in office on 17 March that year.

Why elections now?

According to the party constitution of 1977,  CCM conducts nationwide elections every five years – from the grassroots level to wards, districts, regional and then national level.

