Tanzania: President Samia hopes to consolidate power as Magufuli and Kikwete loyalists vie for influence

The party elections that got underway on 8 June will be followed by a national congress this month where national leaders will be elected. One of the posts is that of vice chair for Zanzibar, which Isles president Hussein Mwinyi is vying for unopposed.

In April 2021, President Samia was elected – unopposed – as ruling party chair succeeding her predecessor Magufuli who died in office on 17 March that year.

Why elections now?

According to the party constitution of 1977, CCM conducts nationwide elections every five years – from the grassroots level to wards, districts, regional and then national level.