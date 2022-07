Has Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune finally found a hidden gem to run the benighted ministry of finance?

The instability in the post of Minister of Finance – three incumbents in three years – has been high since Tebboune’s arrival in power in December 2019. By officially installing Brahim Djamel Kassali (67) on 14 July, the Algerian head of state entrusted the post to a leader with a profile that is more complex than it appears. In a career spanning forty years, Kassali has helped the Algerian state resolve a major debt crisis… and helped transform the country’s financial industry.