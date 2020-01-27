Côte d’Ivoire: Guillaume Soro launches legal counterattack in Paris

DRC: One year in and Félix Tshisekedi is yet to make his mark
After 12 months in power, Félix Tshisekedi has yet to find a way to stand out from his influential predecessor and, above all, to meet the pressing expectations of his fellow citizens.
By Vincent Duhem
The former president of the National Assembly filed a complaint in France against the public prosecutor, Richard Adou, and three people involved in the recording that led to his being accused of undermining state security.
Guillaume Soro, the former president of the Côte d’Ivoire National Assembly, accused of undermining state security, embezzlement of public funds and money laundering by the Ivorian judiciary, has filed a complaint in France.
The complaint was filed by Soro’s lawyers on 21 January in Paris with the State Prosecutor and concerns four individuals: Francis Perez, Olivier Bazin, Akim Laacher, and Richard Adou.
Perez is a prominent figure in the Corsican networks on the continent.
He was introduced to Soro in 2012, when the latter was prime minister, by the Burkinabe head of government, Tertius Zongo, and became Soro’s advisor.
Olivier Bazin is a close associate of Robert Montoya, a former policeman who turned his hand to selling arms in Africa.
The two men are at the heart of the recording released by Richard Adou at a press conference on 26 December to justify the accusations that the former president of the National Assembly breached state security.
The recording took place a few weeks after the May 2017 mutinies at Soro’s Abidjan home in Marcory Résidentiel. Perez and Bazin were present.
On the tape, he is heard discussing his support within the army, including that of the “comzones” (zone commanders), who led the Forces Nouvelles rebellion with Soro after 2002.
Soro also says that he is “positioned everywhere” and has the “remote control” to take action. The conversation was recorded by Bazin and the former president of the National Assembly, who suspected a frame-up, according to his relatives.
Akim Laacher is said to have recorded private conversations with Soro, according to Soro’s entourage.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
Tunisia's President Kaïs Saïed on 20 January named Elyes Fakhfakh, former finance minister and unsuccessful 2019 presidential candidate (0.34% of the vote), to form the future government. The choice was as surprising as it was unexpected, given the current political fragility.
