There has been no major fighting between federal forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since late December, and a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the federal government on March 24 has mostly been upheld.

In April, after an agreement was reached to observe the ceasefire, the TPLF withdrew from territory it occupied in the state of Afar. Since then, convoys of aid have resumed deliveries to Tigray, where the UN estimates 5.2 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.