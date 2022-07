Last week, Museveni hosted Democratic Party (DP) leader Norbert Mao at State House in Entebbe for the signing of a cooperation agreement. The president went on to praise Mao for his “gesture of mature, foresighted and constructive politics.”

The next day, Museveni appointed Mao as minister of justice and constitutional affairs.

On paper, the agreement promises many things that Ugandans want for their politics, notably a structured dialogue leading to Uganda’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence. But few political analysts and opposition politicians take it seriously because Museveni has previously promised to hang up his boots — before reneging every time.