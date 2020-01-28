DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The mega-cities of the future are in Africa' – Emma Wade-Smith

Talking Africa podcast

Maaza Mengiste – The Shadow King, and the health of nations

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 15:06

The powerful historical fiction of Maaza Mengiste may be just the tonic to heal festering wounds. Especially those surrounding the 'what' and the 'who' of a nation.

And given Ethiopia’s own bruising history — and the continent’s — there are plenty of conversations to have.

With Brexit reopening old regional divisions in the United Kingdom, and the US suffering its own ‘blood and soil’ moment, a bit of historical introspection might not go amiss elsewhere too.

Maaza Mengiste is the author of two novels; Beneath the Lion’s gaze, published in 2010 and The Shadow King, out now.

———
Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And our RSS feed

More Podcasts
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree