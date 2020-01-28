Maaza Mengiste – The Shadow King, and the health of nations

Talking Africa podcast

The powerful historical fiction of Maaza Mengiste may be just the tonic to heal festering wounds. Especially those surrounding the 'what' and the 'who' of a nation.

And given Ethiopia’s own bruising history — and the continent’s — there are plenty of conversations to have.

With Brexit reopening old regional divisions in the United Kingdom, and the US suffering its own ‘blood and soil’ moment, a bit of historical introspection might not go amiss elsewhere too.

Maaza Mengiste is the author of two novels; Beneath the Lion’s gaze, published in 2010 and The Shadow King, out now.

