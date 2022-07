Even though Zuma is unlikely to run for president again, the newly elected KwaZulu-Natal leadership have provided his supporters with a rallying point since most of Zuma’s key supporters in the ANC have either been sidelined or forced to step down from their positions.

For starters, the province has already indicated that it would challenge one of Ramaphosa’s key anti-corruption reforms in the party as early as during the policy conference this weekend.