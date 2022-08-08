central issues

Kenya 2022 elections: Taxes, costlier loans top concerns for businesses ahead of polls

By Herald Aloo
Posted on Monday, 8 August 2022 06:00

Motorists drive outside the Garden City Mall housing the Shoprite store along Thika Road in Nairobi, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

What does Kenya's business community want from the new government that is set to be elected on 9 August?

Azimio La Umoja boss Raila Odinga is pitching a social-safety-net approach, while Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader William Ruto, who is also the current deputy president, is backing a pro-poor economic model.

Members of Kenya’s business community say they want the country’s new government to address regulation bottlenecks, complex taxes and tightening fiscal policy.

Starting a small business is time-consuming, cumbersome and expensive due to several requirements, including registration with the Registrar of Companies, Kenya Revenue Authority certification and the multiple licenses required. The situation has even been worsened by Kenya’s complex and bulky tax code, a core challenge to the manufacturing sector.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business