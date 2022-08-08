Kenya 2022 elections: Taxes, costlier loans top concerns for businesses ahead of polls

Azimio La Umoja boss Raila Odinga is pitching a social-safety-net approach, while Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader William Ruto, who is also the current deputy president, is backing a pro-poor economic model.

Members of Kenya’s business community say they want the country’s new government to address regulation bottlenecks, complex taxes and tightening fiscal policy.

Starting a small business is time-consuming, cumbersome and expensive due to several requirements, including registration with the Registrar of Companies, Kenya Revenue Authority certification and the multiple licenses required. The situation has even been worsened by Kenya’s complex and bulky tax code, a core challenge to the manufacturing sector.