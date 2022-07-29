Final Straw

South Africa: Bridgestone, Goodyear provoke backlash on Chinese tyre-import duties

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 29 July 2022 06:00

Goodyear is among companies applying for higher South African tariffs on tyres imported from China. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A demand from four multinational tyre-makers for increased duties on Chinese imports into South Africa has prompted a backlash from a range of local industrial interests.

Bridgestone, Sumitomo, Goodyear and Continental are the four members of the South Africa Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC). The group has applied to the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose additional duties of between 8% and 69% on passenger, taxi, bus and truck vehicle tyres imported from China.

Tyres are the third-biggest cost driver in South African transport, after wages and fuel. The cost of taxi tyres would increase by 41% if the application succeeds. The cost of small passenger vehicle tyres would rise by 38%-40% and truck and bus tyres by an average of 17%.

