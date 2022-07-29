South Africa: Bridgestone, Goodyear provoke backlash on Chinese tyre-import duties

Bridgestone, Sumitomo, Goodyear and Continental are the four members of the South Africa Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC). The group has applied to the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose additional duties of between 8% and 69% on passenger, taxi, bus and truck vehicle tyres imported from China.

Tyres are the third-biggest cost driver in South African transport, after wages and fuel. The cost of taxi tyres would increase by 41% if the application succeeds. The cost of small passenger vehicle tyres would rise by 38%-40% and truck and bus tyres by an average of 17%.