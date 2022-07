Museveni has been a key ally of the West for decades. He has neither condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nor distanced himself from Moscow.

The visit is an indication of the warming relations between Kampala and Moscow. It did not go unnoticed.

Hours after Lavrov departed from Uganda, Washington announced that the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will be in Kampala next week for a two-nation visit to the continent.