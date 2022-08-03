heir apparent

Uganda: 10 things to know about Muhoozi Kainerugaba

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 09:36

Lt. General Kainerugaba attends his birthday party in Entebbe
Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, who leads the Ugandan army's land forces, looks on during his birthday party in Entebbe, Uganda May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Revered by his supporters, loathed by his critics, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and commander of the country's land forces has been sending out unmistakable signs since the beginning of the year that he is on a mission to succeed his father in 2026.

Meet Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the three-star general and presidential adviser on special operations who could well turn the page on Museveni’s four-decade reign.

1. Likely successor

In the decades since President Museveni first seized power in 1986, many names have been bandied about as potential successors. There was a time when the President’s longtime comrades in the fight to overthrow Idi Amin and Milton Obote in the 1970s were the odds-on favourites. But not anymore. Today, the only name people hear is Muhoozi’s. Meanwhile, his most ardent supporters have been intensely campaigning for him to succeed his father in 2026.

