Uganda: 10 things to know about Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Meet Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the three-star general and presidential adviser on special operations who could well turn the page on Museveni’s four-decade reign.

1. Likely successor

In the decades since President Museveni first seized power in 1986, many names have been bandied about as potential successors. There was a time when the President’s longtime comrades in the fight to overthrow Idi Amin and Milton Obote in the 1970s were the odds-on favourites. But not anymore. Today, the only name people hear is Muhoozi’s. Meanwhile, his most ardent supporters have been intensely campaigning for him to succeed his father in 2026.